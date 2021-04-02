Subscribe Today
Sale of Ulster Bank’s loan book will make a ‘serious situation considerably worse’ for SMEs

SMEs are concerned that ‘effectively, Allied Irish Bank and Bank of Ireland will have 95 per cent of the commercial loan book in the state’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
2nd April, 2021
Sale of Ulster Bank’s loan book will make a ‘serious situation considerably worse’ for SMEs
Isme and the Irish Exporters’ Association have cautioned that the sale of Ulster Bank’s loan book – which is likely to be bought in parts by AIB and Permanent TSB – will leave SMEs with no bargaining power when it comes to commercial loans. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are fretting over the fate of their commercial loans after the exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market, market experts have warned.

Isme and the Irish Exporters’ Association (IEA) have cautioned that the sale of Ulster Bank’s loan book – which is likely to be bought in parts by AIB and Permanent TSB – will leave SMEs with no bargaining power when it comes to commercial...

