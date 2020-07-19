Sunday July 19, 2020
Ryanair chief calls for Europe to be opened for flights

‘Travel is not the bogeyman,’ says Eddie Wilson ahead of the government‘s ‘green list’ being published

19th July, 2020
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) told the government in May that people arriving in into Ireland should be required to self-isolate for 14 days at a “designated facility

All of Europe at a minimum should be open for flying, Ryanair’s chief executive said yesterday.

Speaking ahead of the government’s travel “green list” being published tomorrow, Eddie Wilson told RTÉ Radio 1’s The Business: “We have a sign that’s hanging outside that says Ireland is closed for business.

“At a minimum, Europe should be open. That’s in line with European Centre for Disease...

