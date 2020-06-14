Monday June 15, 2020
Business

Risky business: How prepared are we for the other crises that could affect Ireland?

We weren’t ready for Covid-19, despite the government’s own annual risk assessment clearly stating that ‘advance planning and preparedness are critical’ to mitigate the impact of a pandemic. So what does this say about our preparedness for the many other risks highlighted in the annual assessment?

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
14th June, 2020

Every year, the government conducts a national risk assessment which outlines a host of strategic threats to the safety and security of Ireland. And every year, the contents are reported in small news stories.

It suggests that many of us, including newspapers, don’t really think they are going to happen or, at the very least, that they are not something we need to worry about immediately given all the real stuff we have to worry...

