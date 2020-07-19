Revamped €1m Kavanagh centre a ‘game changer’ for Monaghan

The Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Monaghan, which reopens tomorrow following a €1 million refurbishment, could be “a game changer” for tourism in the county, according to its manager.

Located in the poet’s home townland of Inniskeen, the revamped centre includes interactive elements which will tell the story of Kavanagh’s life, as well as memory boxes containing personal mementoes and an events space that can accommodate 200 people.

Monaghan County Council...