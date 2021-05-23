Retail tops list of employment law breaches, WRC finds
Inspectors from the Workplace Relations Commission identified 1,760 breaches of employment law during 2020
Around 7,500 employers were investigated for potential breaches of workplace rules during the pandemic last year, according to new figures.
The sectors with the most serious breaches were retail, followed by restaurants, takeaways and personal services.
In total, inspectors from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) identified breaches of employment law in 1,760 cases last year.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to manage: Moving premises may lead to redundancies
A change of business location may result in staff feeling their positions have changed or they may even seek to be made redundant
Content is king – just ask Netflix as rivals attempt to steal its crown
A WarnerMedia-Discovery deal puts the spotlight on streaming wars as around 100 platforms vie for the attention of often fickle audiences
How to manage: Trust is the foundation of a hybrid workplace
As we move towards a mixture of office and home working, communication, collaboration and connection are more important than ever
Davy staff look to block sale of firm to private equity bidders
Employees fear a private equity firm will sell off less profitable sections of the stockbroker, while three members of the Davy 16 group are contesting their inclusion as defendants in a new legal case over the Anglo bond sale