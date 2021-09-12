Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Remote control: How the pandemic has levelled the playing field for Irish firms

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's recent trade mission to Britain, France and Germany was the first in -person mission undertaken by Enterprise Ireland since coronavirus hit. It is also the latest indication that Irish companies are experiencing an export-led recovery. But just how have they pulled it off in the age of Covid-19?

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
12th September, 2021
Remote control: How the pandemic has levelled the playing field for Irish firms
Andrea Reynolds, founder and chief executive of Swoop. During the Covid crisis the ‘business really came into its own’. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Liam Lynch was expecting clients to physically stare into the whites of his eyes before they handed over mountains of intellectual property and sensitive data to FleetOps, but the pandemic put a screen and a travel ban in the way.

Founded in 2018, FleetOps is a telematics trucking agency based out of Galway and predominantly focused on the North American market, where it has grown revenue by 300 per cent since the onset of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Natalie Smith, head of human resources at Stafford Lynch Ltd: ‘The best job interviews are the ones where people research the company and show that they have a willingness to learn.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Knowing that the HR function has a seat at the table shows me how serious a business is about its people strategy’

This Working Life Natalie Smith 1 hour ago
In the pandemic age, many workers have grown used to conducting business entirely by video call. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Rethink of office management needed for blended and remote working

This Working Life Roland Hesse 1 hour ago
Louise McGuane: ‘The whiskey business is highly capital-intensive’. Picture: Alan Place

Drinks industry veteran’s whiskey bonder raises €2.1m in funding

SMEs Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago
With the Delta variant still posing a huge danger, a full-time return to office life is an unwelcome prospect to the vast majority of workers. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Working from home is here to stay, so let’s adjust to it

This Working Life Patrick Walshe 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1