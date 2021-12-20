Subscribe Today
Record level of employment by multinationals - IDA Ireland

The percentage growth rate in employment is 7% year-on-year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
20th December, 2021
Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said Ireland’s strong performance attracting additional foreign direct investment was achieved against a volatile and immensely challenging international business environment. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Employment numbers among multinational companies based in Ireland have hit a record level, according to IDA Ireland, with a 7 per cent year-on-year growth rate.

The state agency for foreign direct investment today said employment numbers now stand above 275,000.

Total employment by multinationals grew by almost 17,000 jobs in 2021 to hit 275,384 following 249 investments announced in Ireland last year by international companies.

