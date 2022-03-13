Subscribe Today
Receiver appointed to 12 properties in Ronan Group over €142m debt

Ronan Group Real Estate said refinancing arrangements were at an advanced stage, which would enable the receivers to be discharged and for the firm to retain ownership of the properties

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th March, 2022
Johnny Ronan: RGRE was due to repay the outstanding debt of €142 million in January of this year, but was not in a position to do so.

A receiver has been appointed to 12 properties within Johnny Ronan’s real estate group arising from a debt of €142 million, the Business Post has learned.

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) confirmed to this newspaper that Grant Thornton had been appointed as receiver to a number of its properties, but said refinancing arrangements were at an advanced stage, which would enable the receivers to be discharged and for the firm to retain...

