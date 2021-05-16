Subscribe Today
Rates waivers to home in on hospitality industry

The support measure may be withdrawn for businesses such as smaller grocery shops, pharmacies and butchers which have been able to remain open through the restrictions

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th May, 2021
Businesses that feel they have been unfairly excluded from the next commercial rates waiver because their turnover is down significantly are expected to have the right to appeal to their local authority. Picture: PA

The writing-off of commercial rates is set to be targeted at the hardest hit businesses such as hotels, restaurants and pubs, the Business Post has learned.

Last year, the government waived commercial rates for most businesses at a cost of €900 million to help them survive the pandemic.

It was extended up to June 30 for more businesses at a cost of €320 million, but discussions are now ongoing about another three-month extension...

