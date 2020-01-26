Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Qualtrics has ‘cracked the code’ as it looks to its best year ever

Bertrand Van Overschelde, vice president EMEA, has big ambitions for the experience management firm’s rapidly-expanding Dublin operation

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
26th January, 2020
Bertrand Van Overschelde has had a busy first year at Qualtrics

Confidence is a strange thing. It can be infectious, unnerving and irritating, but in Bertrand Van Overschelde, vice president EMEA at Qualtrics, it’s something different. His confidence makes you happy, because it puts him in such a good mood.

Van Overschelde has cause for his upbeat demeanour and the belief that comes with it. A year from now, the space his company occupies just off St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Andersons shed major Datalex shareholding bought just one week ago

Cinema Holdings, a vehicle owned by the family, sold the shares in an off-market transaction

Barry J Whyte | 58 minutes ago

Facebook chief defends data centres in face of criticism

Developments are not ‘hollow investments’ that only create jobs during construction, they are significant contributors to the economy, argues Gareth Lambe

Aaron Rogan | 58 minutes ago

GMI makes almost $13m from selling access to Irish data banks

The genetic data harvesting company posted the results as calls were made for the Irish government to appoint a genomics medicine guru

Killian Woods | 58 minutes ago