Provider calls for state to fund after-school childcare

A lack of investment in school-age childcare will prevent parents from returning to the workforce when the Covid-19 pandemic ends, a childcare provider has said.

As remote working is predicted to become a bigger feature of employment following Covid-19, John Miles, managing director of Sherpa Kids Ireland, said focus must be given to the after-school sector.

Miles said better resourced services would allow parents to spend more productive hours at work and less on full-time...