Powerscourt chief executive leaves after shareholder row

A major falling out between key shareholders in the €20 million Powerscourt Distillery has led to Alex Peirce, a founder shareholder and chief executive, leaving the company, the Business Post can reveal.

A spokeswoman for the company told the Business Post, “I can confirm that Alex is no longer working with Powerscourt and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Peirce confirmed that he had left the company...