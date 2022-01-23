Subscribe Today
Powerscourt chief executive leaves after shareholder row

Alex Peirce, co-founder of the €20 million distillery, left his role in October, but remains a shareholder and director

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
23rd January, 2022
Powerscourt chief executive leaves after shareholder row
Alex Peirce, who co-founded the Powerscourt Distillery with two former schoolmates, has left the company. Picture: Barry Cronin

A major falling out between key shareholders in the €20 million Powerscourt Distillery has led to Alex Peirce, a founder shareholder and chief executive, leaving the company, the Business Post can reveal.

A spokeswoman for the company told the Business Post, “I can confirm that Alex is no longer working with Powerscourt and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Peirce confirmed that he had left the company...

