Monday February 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Podcast: Swap Options - Trailer

Host Peter O‘Dwyer talks to leaders from the worlds of elite sport, hospitality, retail and design who tell him why they traded one successful career for another and what it was really like setting up their own business

24th February, 2020

Join us for Swap Options, the brand new entrepreneurs podcast from the Business Post.

Listen to the trailer below:

Over five episodes host Peter O’Dwyer learns about the power of change as leaders from the worlds of elite sport, hospitality, retail and design tell him why they traded one successful career for another and what it was really like setting up their own business.

You’ll hear their origin stories, the successes and failures of being a first time business owner and what’s next for some of the country’s most exciting SME’s.

Episode one of Swap Options is coming this Thursday.

Share this post

Related Stories

Reuzi: the eco-friendly retailer inspired by a nappy mountain

Patricia Macieira Kane founded her sustainable shop after experiencing firsthand how much plastic gets thrown away children’s early years

Elaine O'Regan | 1 day ago

Companies must treat protected disclosures with great care

A decision by the Labour Court last August shone a spotlight on the thorny subject of whistleblowing

Patrick Walshe | 1 day ago

How to get the best from your millennial and Gen Z workforce

Younger people value social responsibility, and want to go home at the end of the workday feeling they have done something meaningful

Milo-Arne Wilkinson | 1 day ago