Podcast: Swap Options – Derval O‘Rourke

Derval O‘Rourke is the founder of Derval.ie and a former champion hurdler. With two cookbooks and a stint with Munster rugby under her belt after her retirement from athletics in 2014, Derval set up digital health resource Derval.ie and subsequently brought former marketing director at the Kilkenny Group, Greg O’Gorman on board as a business partner.

Derval talked Peter through the novel business model at the heart of Derval.ie, the star names from the world of athletics like Asafa Powell and Lolo Jones she’s now working with and the sense of freedom leaving her old career behind gave her.

She also spoke at length about her long standing fascination with business, the importance of education and how she and her business partner Greg knew next to nothing about each other when they started out on this journey.

What is Swap Options?

Swap Options is the brand new entrepreneurs podcast from the Business Post.

Host Peter O‘Dwyer talks to leaders from the worlds of elite sport, hospitality, retail and design who tell him why they traded one successful career for another and what it was really like setting up their own business.

You’ll hear their origin stories, the successes and failures of being a first time business owner and what’s next for some of the country’s most exciting SME’s.

Swap Options is hosted by Peter O‘Dwyer. Technical production was provided by Jack O’Kennedy. Artwork was designed by Eoin O‘Hara.

Clip credit: @World Athletics