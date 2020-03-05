Podcast: Swap Options – Chupi Sweetman

Chupi Sweetman is the founder of luxury jewellery company Chupi. She began her career in fashion and was scouted at the age of 21 by Topshop, becoming the youngest designer ever hired in the company‘s history. She eventually decided that the world of fast fashion was not for her and realised that she wanted to use her design skills to make beautiful jewellery that would last multiple lifetimes.

Chupi sat down with Peter to talk about her fascinating career to date, her 'quarter life crisis' and even her own engagement. Most importantly, she discusses in depth the huge step she made in swapping a high-powered career in fashion for something much, much closer to her heart.

What is Swap Options?

Swap Options is the brand new entrepreneurs podcast from the Business Post.

Host Peter O‘Dwyer talks to leaders from the worlds of elite sport, hospitality, retail and design who tell him why they traded one successful career for another and what it was really like setting up their own business.

You’ll hear their origin stories, the successes and failures of being a first time business owner and what’s next for some of the country’s most exciting SME’s.

Swap Options is hosted by Peter O‘Dwyer. Technical production was provided by Jack O’Kennedy. Artwork was designed by Eoin O‘Hara.