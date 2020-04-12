Plans for world‘s first ‘social media council’ in Ireland

Ireland could be home to the world’s first council regulating social media companies as part of an NGO’s plan involving the technology companies located here.
Article 19, a British organisation focused on freedom of expression, has announced plans to run a pilot project in Ireland which would establish itself as a self-regulatory body for online platforms. The social media council would include representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter along with advocates...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team