Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Plans for world‘s first ‘social media council’ in Ireland

Article 19 plans to run a pilot project in Ireland which would act as a self-regulatory body for online platforms

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
12th April, 2020
A social media council would include representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter along with advocates for privacy, digital rights, media literacy and media regulators

Ireland could be home to the world’s first council regulating social media companies as part of an NGO’s plan involving the technology companies located here.

Article 19, a British organisation focused on freedom of expression, has announced plans to run a pilot project in Ireland which would establish itself as a self-regulatory body for online platforms. The social media council would include representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter along with advocates...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

We must plan to stimulate industry recovery after the crisis

While the wage subsidy scheme and refund and credit initiatives are welcome, businesses will need help to heal in the longer term

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Makhlouf: Ireland is in better shape to weather crisis

The Central Bank governor believes resilience has been built up in the economy since the last crash – a resilience that extends to the state’s finances, to household finances and to the banks

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

DPD, An Post report surging parcel volumes

Consumers are buying sports equipment, food accessories, electrical items online in record numbers

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago