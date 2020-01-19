Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Planning sector in line for ‘profound changes’ due to climate crisis

Planners must advocate for environmentally sustainable work with their clients and communities, says new president of planning body

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
19th January, 2020
Dr Conor Norton, head of the TU Dublin Environment and Planning school

The planning sector is in line for a difficult adjustment period with climate change due to enforce “profound changes”, the new Irish Planning Institute (IPI) president has warned.

Last week, Dr Conor Norton, head of the TU Dublin Environment and Planning school, was elected president of the IPI for a two-year period. He succeeded Joe Corr of Corr & Associates Spatial Planning.

As an academic researcher and consultant, Norton has contributed to national...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Daily Briefing

What’s coming up today and what you might have missed

Business Post Team | 21 hours ago

A lot done but more for next government to do, say business owners

Representatives want new administration to tackle issues such as rising costs, infrastructure problems and tax laws

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

Magnet attracts Siro business broadband contract

Network says it will deliver high speeds, reliability and a business service back-up to 36,000 companies

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago