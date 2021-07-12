Subscribe Today
‘Perfectly legitimate’ for Ireland to take issue with global tax agreement, IDA chief says

Martin Shanahan made the comments as his agency reported strong foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Ireland in the first half of this year.

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
12th July, 2021
Martin Shanahan, the IDA chief executive, said it now looked more likely than not that a global tax agreement would be reached this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

It is “perfectly legitimate” for Ireland to articulate its case on global corporate tax reform, the head of IDA Ireland has said.

Martin Shanahan, the agency’s chief executive, said it now looked more likely than not that a global corporate tax agreement would be reached this year.

“Ireland has said it can sign up to many aspects of that, but what the Irish government has taken issue with is the level...

