Paul McCann to join Ergo as chief executive
The former managing partner of Grant Thornton will join Ergo later this year when his role as interim chief financial officer at Permanent TSB concludes
Paul McCann, the former managing partner of Grant Thornton and well known restructuring expert, is to join Ergo as its chief executive.
McCann has been involved in some of the country’s most high profile corporate events including the administration of Quinn Insurance, the receivership of assets linked to businessman Harry Crosbie and the liquidation of Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett’s Treasury Holdings.
He will join Ergo later this year when his...
