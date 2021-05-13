Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Paul McCann to join Ergo as chief executive

The former managing partner of Grant Thornton will join Ergo later this year when his role as interim chief financial officer at Permanent TSB concludes

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
13th May, 2021
Paul McCann to join Ergo as chief executive
Paul McCann was managing partner of big four accountancy firm Grant Thornton for five years until the end of 2017

Paul McCann, the former managing partner of Grant Thornton and well known restructuring expert, is to join Ergo as its chief executive.

McCann has been involved in some of the country’s most high profile corporate events including the administration of Quinn Insurance, the receivership of assets linked to businessman Harry Crosbie and the liquidation of Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett’s Treasury Holdings.

He will join Ergo later this year when his...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Eva Short 21 hours ago
Contracts with Irish SMEs valued at €32 million can be traced back to connections made during previous similar trade missions, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said

Virtual IDA trade mission seeks to create opportunities for SMEs

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1