Paschal Donohoe: Time to gently remove the crutch of pandemic supports
The finance minister outlines why the government is phasing out the measures that have propped up businesses over the last two years
The last two years have been an exceptional period in our country’s history. So much has happened since March 12, 2020, when the first restrictions were announced by the then taoiseach from Washington DC.
Since then, Covid-19 has affected almost every part of how we as a society, as a community, as families, have had to go about our daily lives. The pandemic delivered a severe shock to our economy; it disrupted education and had...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ian Guider: Tax amnesty for pubs and restaurants may be only saving grace
Pubs and hospitality businesses have gritted their teeth during the pandemic, only to now be faced with huge tax liabilities. It’s time to give them a break
This Working Life: Triona Fortune, managing director of Fortune Quality Accreditation Services
Education is the best way to invest in yourself and improve your skillset, and it leads to greater career opportunities, says Triona Fortune
Riley targets further fundraising for UK and European expansion
The Irish eco-friendly period product provider has already attracted several large clients, including Vodafone, Flutter and a number of universities
Gates says Feeney deserves more credit for growing wealth
Microsoft co-founder was inspired by the Irish philanthropist who made a fortune in duty-free shopping and successfully invested it before giving it all away