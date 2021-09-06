Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Ireland is a tax haven, according to the EU Tax Observatory, ran by the Paris School of Economics. The group said Ireland was one of 17 locations that large European banks use to place profits to minimise tax obligations. The banks place €20 billion in tax havens every year, the research said.
Qualtrics, the online survey software company, is to create 350 jobs in Dublin. The positions will be recruited over the next three...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Law on Trial: the Business Post’s Legal Affairs podcast
A new podcast series is launched by the Business Post this month
Government set to extend wage subsidy scheme until March
The scheme, which supports more than 300,000 workers, had been due to expire at the end of this year
Gambling boss: US failures on regulation could harm European bookies in that market
Charles Gillespie, chief executive of Dublin-based Gambling.com, has said that some American states are not taking regulations in other countries into account as the lucrative sports betting market opens up in the US
How to manage: Diversity is key to a thriving workplace – here’s how to build it
A recent survey shows more than a third of boards had no members from diverse groups of society, but there are some simple steps companies can take to change old habits and improve this situation