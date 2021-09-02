Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The government has launched the Housing for All plan which will see €4 billion being spent every year on housing. Under the plan, house building targets have been set for affordable, cost rental and social housing. The government plans for 300,000 homes to be built by 2030. Of the homes, the majority, 300,000, would be social homes, 36,000 would be affordable and 18,000 would be cost rental with the remainder being delivered by the private sector.

