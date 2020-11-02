Monday November 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

2nd November, 2020

Ryanair posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in decades, and passenger numbers declined by 80 per cent in the six months ended September 30. The airline recorded a loss of €197 million for the first half of its financial year, compared to profit of €1.15 billion the same time last year. A company poll of analysts had on average forecast a loss of €244 million. In September, Michael O'Leary,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Insight: Education can provide hope for those hit by Covid-19 chaos

As level 5 restrictions take hold, online learning can help people who have suffered job losses and give them the tools to re-emerge in a post-coronavirus world with renewed confidence

Brendan Kavanagh | 1 day ago

Movers and Shakers

The people changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 1 day ago

How to work: Social recruitment is about much more than job listings

Social media platforms can provide an effective way to reach younger potential candidates, so creating a good impression of your company is key

Caroline Gleeson | 1 day ago