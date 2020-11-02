OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ryanair posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in decades, and passenger numbers declined by 80 per cent in the six months ended September 30. The airline recorded a loss of €197 million for the first half of its financial year, compared to profit of €1.15 billion the same time last year. A company poll of analysts had on average forecast a loss of €244 million. In September, Michael O'Leary,...