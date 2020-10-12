OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

More than a fifth of pubs in Ireland have continuing costs of up to €2,000 a week to sustain while generating no revenue as they remain closed during to Covid-19 restrictions, according to research from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI). The research was conducted among 1,085 publicans in Ireland last week. Some 60 per cent of publicans said that government subsidies cover only 20 per cent or less of their costs every month.

