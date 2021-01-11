Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
11th January, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The construction industry finished 2020 in expansion mode on the back of strong levels of housebuilding, the latest Ulster Bank's Construction Purchasing Managers Index shows. The Ulster Bank construction PMI posted a reading of 52.3 in December, down from 53.5 in November but above the 50 no-change mark for the second month in a row to signal a further rise in activity. Index readings above 50 signal an increase in activity on the previous month...

