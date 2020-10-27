OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Permanent TSB has finalised the sale of a €1.2 billion portfolio of performing buy-to-let mortgages to Citibank London. The portfolio comprises approximately 3,700 buy-to-let loan accounts linked to roughly 3,400 borrowing relationships. The loans have an average balance of €375,000 and an average remaining term of 10 years. The portfolio has a gross balance sheet value of €1.4 billion and a net book value of €1.2 billion. In 2019, it generated gross interest income of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team