Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Aryzta’s revenues dropped 22.4 per cent from July 2020 to January 2021. The Irish-Swiss food group that own Cuisine de France and produce McDonald’s burger buns said they were hit by Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe. The company said it has made progress on debt reduction and de-risking the balance sheet.
Sita, the airline technology company, announced it is to create 55 jobs at its base in Letterkenny, Donegal. Sita will be hiring...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to work: When looking for a new job, think transferable skills
It can be tempting to quickly update your CV and start firing out applications, but it would be wise to slow down and carry out a ‘self-audit’ first to identify your skills and the roles best suited to them
How I work: ‘If you want to see certain attitudes and behaviours in the workplace, then you need to be a role model’
You can’t always be in control and 100 per cent prepared for interviews, meetings or presentations. Other things matter just as much, such as having trust in yourself, being present and engaging with others
Making It Work: Irish firm selling social media tool for retailers expands into Britain
Socio Local’s software, which helps shop and restaurant owners manage their online marketing, will be used in 900 British Spar stores
How to manage: Employees with long Covid need extra supports to return to work
People who have continued symptoms or after-effects of the virus may need to delay their return or come back on a part-time basis at first, but there are ways employers can ease the transition