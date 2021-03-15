Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aryzta’s revenues dropped 22.4 per cent from July 2020 to January 2021. The Irish-Swiss food group that own Cuisine de France and produce McDonald’s burger buns said they were hit by Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe. The company said it has made progress on debt reduction and de-risking the balance sheet.

Sita, the airline technology company, announced it is to create 55 jobs at its base in Letterkenny, Donegal. Sita will be hiring...