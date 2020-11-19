Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Dublin Airport’s first Covid-19 test facility is now operational, with a second due to open at the airport on Monday. People wishing to be tested have the option of a drive-through or a walk-in test, ranging in price from €99 to €159. The testing facilities are operated by private healthcare firms Randox and RocDoc and are open to those looking for a test for travel or any other reason, with appointments requiring on online booking...
