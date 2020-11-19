Thursday November 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

19th November, 2020

Dublin Airport’s first Covid-19 test facility is now operational, with a second due to open at the airport on Monday. People wishing to be tested have the option of a drive-through or a walk-in test, ranging in price from €99 to €159. The testing facilities are operated by private healthcare firms Randox and RocDoc and are open to those looking for a test for travel or any other reason, with appointments requiring on online booking...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making it work: Irish firm targets US hotel market with wearable ‘panic button’ for workers

HaloSOS’s device is designed to protect staff as more US hotel chains sign up to initiative aimed at improving safety

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post | 1 day ago

Trillion dollar Los Angeles mutual fund buys nearly €30 million worth of Ryanair shares

Capital Group increases its share in the airline to over 9%

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago