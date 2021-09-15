Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Residential property prices rose 8.6 per cent annually. It is the fastest pace of increase in three years according to the Central Statistics Office who released the data. The number of transactions taking place is back to pre-pandemic levels. South Dublin saw a 11.2 per cent increase in prices, the biggest in the state.

The return to college has seen the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) dip by 20,000...