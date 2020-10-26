OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Tuesday October 27, 2020
RTÉ have informed staff that it intends to seek between 60 and 70 redundancies when its voluntary exit scheme reopens in January. Dee Forbes, RTÉ’s director-general, said that whilst the broadcaster was on track to meet its cost reduction targets for this year, it needed to cut €60 million in costs by 2023 as part of plans agreed with the government. A total of 73 members of the National Symphony Orchestra are expected to leave...

