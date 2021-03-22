Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Workday, the American financial and human resources management software developer announced it is to create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin. The Smithfield offices already employ 1,300 people, with 800 people in engineering roles. The new jobs will be in sales, customer operations and product and technology development.

