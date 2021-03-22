Subscribe Today
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

22nd March, 2021
Workday, the American financial and human resources management software developer announced it is to create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin. The Smithfield offices already employ 1,300 people, with 800 people in engineering roles. The new jobs will be in sales, customer operations and product and technology development.

SMEs lost just below €4000 due to fraud last year. Research carried out by Bank of Ireland found around 100 SMEs had been targeted by...

