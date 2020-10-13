OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, has announced €500 million in additional expenditure measures to support the country's businesses and communities amid the "truly remarkable" backdrop for Budget 2021. Mr McGrath said this is in addition to the tax measures announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. He also announced a further commercial rates waiver for the final quarter of this year at a cost of €300m. "This will provide significant relief for...