Tuesday October 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

13th October, 2020

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, has announced €500 million in additional expenditure measures to support the country's businesses and communities amid the "truly remarkable" backdrop for Budget 2021. Mr McGrath said this is in addition to the tax measures announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. He also announced a further commercial rates waiver for the final quarter of this year at a cost of €300m. "This will provide significant relief for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cash is king as Donohoe and McGrath use budget to steer economy through Covid-19

The government has taken an aggressive approach to limiting the damage of the pandemic with Vat cuts and supports for restricted businesses

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post | 1 day ago

Dublin Port throughput begins to rise again

Volumes are still 7 per cent down on same time last year

Claire McNamara | 1 day ago