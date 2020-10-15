OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Ryanair have announced the closure of its bases in Cork and Shannon for the winter. The move comes as the airline cuts capacity over the winter season from 60 per cent to 40 per cent compared to last year. Its base in Toulouse in France is also to close and there will also be significant base aircraft cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Vienna, it said in a statement.
Irish business confidence improved by...
