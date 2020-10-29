OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Thursday October 29, 2020
29th October, 2020

Avolon, the aircraft leasing firm, posted a $41 million (€35 million) loss for the third quarter, compared to a $161 million profit for the same period last year. The Dublin-headquartered company’s revenue earned from aircraft leasing fell by 22.6 per cent to $504 million, while it took an impairment and accelerated amortisation charge of $42 million. The company purchases aircraft from manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing, and leases them to airlines worldwide. Avolon said...

