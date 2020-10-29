OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Avolon, the aircraft leasing firm, posted a $41 million (€35 million) loss for the third quarter, compared to a $161 million profit for the same period last year. The Dublin-headquartered company’s revenue earned from aircraft leasing fell by 22.6 per cent to $504 million, while it took an impairment and accelerated amortisation charge of $42 million. The company purchases aircraft from manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing, and leases them to airlines worldwide. Avolon said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team