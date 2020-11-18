Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital reported a steep drop in pre-tax profits for the six months to the end of September. The Dublin-based company posted profits before tax of $17.3 million (€14.5 million), down from $200 million for the same period last year, with performance reflecting the impact of lease restructurings and Chapter 11 airline bankruptcy protection processes as a result of the impact of Covid-19. SMBC said this contributed to a $68 million...