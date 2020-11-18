Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital reported a steep drop in pre-tax profits for the six months to the end of September. The Dublin-based company posted profits before tax of $17.3 million (€14.5 million), down from $200 million for the same period last year, with performance reflecting the impact of lease restructurings and Chapter 11 airline bankruptcy protection processes as a result of the impact of Covid-19. SMBC said this contributed to a $68 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team