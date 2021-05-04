Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has dropped below 400,000, the lowest the figure has been this year, according to the Department of Social Protection. The number of people in receipt of the PUP reached a high of 600,000 in May last year.

