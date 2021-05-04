Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has dropped below 400,000, the lowest the figure has been this year, according to the Department of Social Protection. The number of people in receipt of the PUP reached a high of 600,000 in May last year.
IDA Ireland has announced the creation of 185 jobs by eight companies from the US and Europe. The jobs will be located in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Shannon in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to manage: Leaders under the spotlight as they face new challenges in a changing workplace
The pandemic has made flexible models of working the norm and it is up to organisations to build trust and sustain a work culture in this new landscape while keeping investors happy
How to manage: What happens if employees want to take foreign holidays?
Since existing legislation does not cover Covid-19 travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine, employers and staff need to work together to address concerns
Chicken run pays off as Mediacom grows with two new contracts
Media planning agency signs deals with Lidl and free-range chicken brand Sicín Sásta, with total annual billings of €13 million
How I work: ‘It’s easy to point out the problems, but the key to success is to find solutions’
Managing a team is about creating an environment where people feel valued, respected and challenged to do their best