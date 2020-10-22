OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

IAG, the owner of Aer Lingus and British Airways, reported a quarterly loss of €1.3 billion. The figure far exceeded the €920 million forecast by analysts, as passenger numbers plummeted with the majority of flights at less than half capacity. The news highlighted the challenge faced by IAG's newly appointed chief executive, Luis Gallego, who took over from Willie Walsh in September. Shares in the company fell by 3 per cent in London trade on...