Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Dublin Bus announces new 24-hour service and 80 new jobs

Dublin Bus announced a new 24-hour service and 80 jobs as part of an additional €4.9 million investment from the National Transport Authority. Route 39a running from UCD to Ongar will go 24-hour from December 13. It will operate every 30 minutes from 11.30pm to 5am and is the third 24-hour route after Route 41.

