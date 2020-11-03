Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Permanent TSB reported improved trading conditions in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. However, it has increased its provision for loan losses by a further €17 million, on top of the €70 million already announced for the first half of the year. The bank said its mortgage applications and approvals in September were the highest so far this year. In a trading update for the third quarter to the end of September, Permanent...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team