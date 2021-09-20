Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Tensions between the US, Britain, Australia and France ramped up over Aukus, the submarine deal between Australia, Britain and America that aimed to increase their presence in the South China Sea. Barnaby Joyce, the acting Australian prime minister, said the country did not need to prove its affection for the French because tens of thousands of Australians died in France during the world wars. France reacted angrily to the Aukus partnership, and recalled its ambassador...