Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee
5th March, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Blue Whisp, the building company owned by Paddy McKillen Junior’s Oakmount Group, initiated High Court proceedings over Covid-19 restrictions that have forced the construction industry to cease trading. Rossa Fanning SC said lockdown has had a “very serious” commercial impact on her client’s company.

TikTok signed a deal to lease an office in London, months after a spat between the UK and China that threatened to derail...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble’s founder and chief executive, rang the opening bell on the day the company began trading on the Nasdaq while holding her one-year old son

How to manage: A company leader’s profile can help to attract new talent

This Working Life Conor Brophy 3 hours ago
Steve Fleming founded Voxxify in October 2018 and had an early version of the technology ready to pilot the following summer. Picture: John Allen

Making It Work: Voxxify goes global with Dell partnership for technology experience tool

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 6 hours ago
Luke Judge and Evelyn Garland launched Simply Fit Food in Drogheda in 2016

Making It Work: Simply Fit Food steps up plans for healthy expansion with Tesco deal

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 8 hours ago
Accenture Ireland warned that a shortage of skills would leave a hole in the workforce that could impact the country’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment

Just over a quarter of workers believe they have skills for future jobs

This Working Life Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 23 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1