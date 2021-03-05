Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Blue Whisp, the building company owned by Paddy McKillen Junior’s Oakmount Group, initiated High Court proceedings over Covid-19 restrictions that have forced the construction industry to cease trading. Rossa Fanning SC said lockdown has had a “very serious” commercial impact on her client’s company.
TikTok signed a deal to lease an office in London, months after a spat between the UK and China that threatened to derail...
How to manage: A company leader’s profile can help to attract new talent
Job candidates place high importance on a potential employer’s values, making a strong personal brand a vital asset when it comes to recruitment
Making It Work: Voxxify goes global with Dell partnership for technology experience tool
Voxxify gathers insights from people on the technologies and devices they use every day in the course of their work, which in turn helps CIOs and IT managers make better buying decisions
Making It Work: Simply Fit Food steps up plans for healthy expansion with Tesco deal
Luke Judge and Evelyn Garland of Simply Fit Food have set their sights on ‘saturating’ the Irish market ahead of an expansion into Britain
Just over a quarter of workers believe they have skills for future jobs
Lack of investment in training raises questions over flexibility and capacity of Ireland’s workforce, Accenture warns after survey results