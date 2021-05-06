Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th May, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Senior government ministers met to discuss the issue of investment funds purchasing full housing estates, amid ongoing political fallout from a story revealed in the Business Post last weekend. The Attorney General was reportedly consulted over whether the state could constitutionally prevent so-called cuckoo funds from buying up housing developments, after it emerged that Round Hill Capital, a global property investment firm with a €1 billion war chest, had pushed out first-time buyers by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jimmy Flannery, owner of Dingle Sea Safari: ‘It looks like, once again, when it comes to the marine sector, they don’t give a damn‘

Dingle boatmen claim government has left them high and dry with no support

SMEs Donal MacNamee 14 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

News Eva Short 1 day ago
Gina Murphy, owner of Hugo’s Restaurant, has led a campaign urging Dublin City Council to reduce Merrion Row to one lane of traffic to facilitate outdoor dining. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Business owners ‘over the moon’ as trial traffic reduction on Merrion Row gets go-ahead

Business Eva Short 1 day ago
Donnybrook House in Dublin 4 is set to come to market for a guide price of €27 million. Picture: Savills

€293m worth of Dublin commercial property set to change hands

Business Eva Short 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1