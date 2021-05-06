Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Senior government ministers met to discuss the issue of investment funds purchasing full housing estates, amid ongoing political fallout from a story revealed in the Business Post last weekend. The Attorney General was reportedly consulted over whether the state could constitutionally prevent so-called cuckoo funds from buying up housing developments, after it emerged that Round Hill Capital, a global property investment firm with a €1 billion war chest, had pushed out first-time buyers by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dingle boatmen claim government has left them high and dry with no support
Ferry operators in the Co Kerry tourist town, hard hit by the pandemic and the disappearance of Fungie, say the state has ignored their pleas for a concession on harbour fees
Business owners ‘over the moon’ as trial traffic reduction on Merrion Row gets go-ahead
The proposed arrangement, which cuts traffic down to one lane, would allow outdoor dining on the Georgian street
€293m worth of Dublin commercial property set to change hands
Three landmark buildings have been put to market as real estate investors hope to capitalise on the gradual reopening of the Irish economy