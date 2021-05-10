Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

12,000 businesses opened on Monday and 100,000 people went back to work as lockdown restrictions lifted. Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, said business supports would continue to be paid until the end of June. Further clarity on the future of pandemic related business supports will be given at the end of this month.

Provident Financial, the moneylender, announced the closure of its doorstep lending business. The lending business began 141 years ago and its...