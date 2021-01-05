Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Ryanair's passenger figures slumped by 83 per cent in December. Ryanair said it carried 1.9 million passengers last month, down from 11.2 million in December 2019. The airline said it operated about 22 per cent of its normal December schedule with a 73 per cent load factor. In November, Ryanair posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in 30 years as Covid-19 restrictions pulverized demand.
An Exchequer deficit of €12.3 billion was recorded in 2020,...
