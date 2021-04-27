Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Commission for Aviation Regulation announced that Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd, trading as Joe Walsh Tours as well as a number of other rubrics, had ceased trading and was unable to fulfil its obligations to customers. One of Ireland’s oldest travel agents, Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours was founded in 1961 by Co Down native Joe Walsh. It offered a number of different escorted tours including high-profile sports fixtures, pilgrimages and cruises.

