Wednesday October 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE — Your essential round-up of the latest business news

7th October, 2020

Tesco has reported a 15.6 per cent fall in core profit, with a surge in sales outweighed by increased costs and losses at Tesco Bank. Tesco reported an operating profit before one-off items of £1.037 billion in the 26 weeks to August 29, down from £1.229 billion for the same period last year. Like for like sales in its Irish operations rose by 15.5 per cent on the back of its "out of home" consumption...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Telling publican Covid-19 would be covered under policy was ‘an additional sales pitch’

Court hears that FBD sales executive believed at the time that losses arising due to the coronavirus would be covered in business interruption policy

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

Northern Ireland ‘likely to re-enter lockdown’ as daily cases hit 828

Second-wave surge in Covid-19 cases north of the border is more acute than in the Republic so far

Rachel Lavin | 7 hours ago

Future of hundreds of pubs could depend on test case, court hears

More than 1,110 publicans had the same business interruption insurance policy from FBD as plaintiffs, counsel says

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago