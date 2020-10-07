OUT OF OFFICE — Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Tesco has reported a 15.6 per cent fall in core profit, with a surge in sales outweighed by increased costs and losses at Tesco Bank. Tesco reported an operating profit before one-off items of £1.037 billion in the 26 weeks to August 29, down from £1.229 billion for the same period last year. Like for like sales in its Irish operations rose by 15.5 per cent on the back of its "out of home" consumption...