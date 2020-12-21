Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

New figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show that the annual growth rate in rents has remained below 2 per cent for two consecutive quarters for the first time since 2012. The RTB's rent index for the third quarter of the year shows that on an annual basis, rents grew nationally by 1.4 per cent, which is marginally lower than the growth rate in the second quarter. The annual national standardised average rent increased...