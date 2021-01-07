Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The HSE said today that more than 15,000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far. HSE chief executive Paul Reid said 15,314 first doses have already been administered in nursing homes and hospitals with a target of 35,000 set for the end of the week. The HSE hopes to vaccinate 135,000 hospital workers and nursing home residents by the end of February. A total of 2,000 people have now been trained to deliver the vaccine nationally.

