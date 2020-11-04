Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Covid-19 crisis continues to have a "significant" impact on the labour market, according to the Central Statistics Office. The CSO figures show that the unemployment rate, including those receiving temporary Covid-19 jobless benefits, rose to 20.2 per cent in October from a revised rate of 15.9 per cent in September. Analysing the figures by age, the CSO said the Covid-adjusted unemployment rate for those between the ages of 15 and 24 stood at 45.3...