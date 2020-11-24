Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS), which had been due to close at the end of the year, will now stay open for new applications until the end of June. The suspension of redundancy provisions relating to temporary lay-off and short-time work, which arose as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, will also be extended until the end of March 2021. The €2 billion Covid-19 CGS, launched in September, was brought in to provide low...